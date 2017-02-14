advertisement
Apple’s first TV show, Planet of the Apps, will air this spring

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The show is a Shark Tank-style competition where Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, and others will judge 60-second pitches from developers who want to build the next big app, reports TNW. If the devs make it through the first round, they’ll go on to work with the advisor developing a business around the app, and then pitch the idea to a VC firm for a chance to receive millions in funding.

