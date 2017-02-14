advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Amazon takes on Skype with its new Chime video conferencing app

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The e-commerce giant is positioning Chime as a direct competitor to Skype for Business. It allows users to hold group video conferences with up to 16 people on desktop or 8 people on mobile and also features screen and file sharing as well as 256-bit encryption for secure conferencing.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life