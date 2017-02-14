NBA’s minor leaguers will be first to test out new Gatorade performance tech

The NBA said today it has inked a deal to rechristen its 22-team developmental league as the NBA Gatorade League. While the pact doesn’t impact any NBA teams directly, it means that “G-League” players will be among the first to try out new products and equipment technology from the sports-performance beverage giant.
As part of the arrangement, G-League teams will be offered the chance to work with Gatorade on efforts to maximize player performance. That work would be done through the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, which since 1985 has worked with a wide range of athletes on improving performance through research, education, training, and “sports nutrition science services.”