Mexico to Silicon Valley: We welcome everyone

This week, Aristóteles Sandoval, governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco, said he is flying to Silicon Valley to meet with 30-40 startups and 12 tech companies—as well as California governor Jerry Brown —in an effort to draw talent down to his region. He says Jalisco could be a helpful refuge in the wake of President Trump’s travel ban.

“For some of them, we will discuss their plans to increase operations,” says Sandoval through a translator, adding that he’ll also be talking to companies considering Jalisco, “just in case things are getting difficult with the Trump administration.”

The visit comes days after Sandoval published an open letter to Silicon Valley in Politico touting Mexico’s research and development resources and friendly immigration rules.