Expect plenty of questions about Trump’s use of an unsecure phone at a hearing in Congress tomorrow

A passel of Democratic lawmakers—Reps. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas), Don Beyer (D-Va.), and Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.)—recently wrote a letter to the GOP leadership of the House Science Committee about what they claim are security shortcomings at the Trump White House. And in the wake of news reports about Trump’s use of an unsecure smartphone instead of his brand-new government-issued secure phone and White House aides using private email accounts, reports The Hill, these issues are expected to be raised at the committee’s hearing tomorrow.