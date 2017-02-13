Here’s what Bernie Sanders had to say when the price of this critical drug was set at $89,000 a year

Bernie Sanders hasn’t lost his vigor since the election. After making the rounds on Sunday talk shows yesterday, the onetime presidential candidate came out swinging today against Marathon Pharmaceuticals, which recently set the price of a decades-old steroid treatment to $89,000 a year. The drug is widely available for about $1,000 a year in Canada and Europe, but was recently approved in the United States to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare disease.