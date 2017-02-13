VW partners with an autonomous tech company to help cars find themselves

Volkswagen will put Mobileye’s road-mapping tech in its cars by 2018. The integration will help Israel-based Mobileye develop its RoadBook technology—which will allow cars to locate themselves in relationship to landmarks and lane markings. Through the partnership, Volkswagen will help Mobileye collect data to build out its autonomous car software, embedding cameras and other sensors into vehicles to suck up details about roadways and routes in effort to build a giant road map of the world.