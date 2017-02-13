Now you can create lists of your favorite spots within Google Maps

Google released Lists for Google Maps on Monday, a new feature that allows users to create lists of locations within the IOS or Android app. For instance, you can create a list of your favorite spots in town, tied to a navigable map that you share with friends and family when they visit from out of town, or create your own list of locations for an upcoming vacation.
Lists can be shared via text, email, and social networking apps. Other users can follow the lists you send them, which will make your selections available within Google Maps’ apps as well as its desktop version, including when you’re offline.