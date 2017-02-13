Are you social media savvy? The president is hiring staffers to help him tweet

Until now, it’s just been President Trump’s former golf caddie Dan Scavino. Usually, the president dictates his posts to Scavino, who worked his way up from the golf course to the White House, where he works as Trump’s social media director, who then tweets them to Trump’s 40 million followers (on both his personal and official @POTUS accounts). But the White House will soon hire new staffers to help Trump post on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, a senior official tells CNN.