Amazon discloses Iranian business ties that may have violated U.S. sanctions

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

In its latest regulatory filing, the company said that from 2012 to 2016 it “processed and delivered orders of consumer products for certain individuals and entities located outside Iran covered by the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act (ITRA).” Amazon says that it reported the possible violations to the government and that it may have to pay penalties, reports Bloomberg.
Here’s the filing.

