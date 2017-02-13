Uber has patented a backend system to route self-driving cars

The cars may drive themselves, but they’re going to need help. In yet another sign that Uber sees autonomous vehicles as its future, the ride-hailing company has patented a backend routing system that can accept pickup requests and determine optimal routes for self-driving cars. The patent is dated January 31 and was spotted by CB Insights. According to the description, the system would utilize a network resource map and perform an “optimization operation” to figure out the best possible route from pickup location to destination. Read the full patent here.



[Image: USPTO]