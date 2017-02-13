advertisement
Uber has patented a backend system to route self-driving cars

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The cars may drive themselves, but they’re going to need help. In yet another sign that Uber sees autonomous vehicles as its future, the ride-hailing company has patented a backend routing system that can accept pickup requests and determine optimal routes for self-driving cars. The patent is dated January 31 and was spotted by CB Insights. According to the description, the system would utilize a network resource map and perform an “optimization operation” to figure out the best possible route from pickup location to destination. Read the full patent here.

[Image: USPTO]

