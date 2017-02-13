Are you ready to become a cyborg? Elon Musk says resistance is futile

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Elon Musk said advancements in artificial intelligence will threaten to make us humans obsolete unless we somehow merge with machines to improve the speed and efficiency of our brains .

“Some high bandwidth interface to the brain will be something that helps achieve a symbiosis between human and machine intelligence and maybe solves the control problem and the usefulness problem.”

Anyone who remembers the Borg on Star Trek knows this is basically how the hive mind happens. Read the full story on CNBC.

