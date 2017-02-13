Ivanka Trump sales at Nordstrom plummeted before the election

The Wall Street Journal reports that sales of Ivanka Trump products at Nordstrom fell 32% last year, a $6.6 million decline. And as the passionate boycott against Ivanka Trump and the retailers that carried her wares heated up last fall, Ivanka Trump sales at Nordstrom fell over 70%, according to the Journal. It’s hard to pin this one on Nordstrom’s performance; overall, Nordstrom sales were up much of last year.

[Photo: via Nordstrom]