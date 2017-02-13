advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Ivanka Trump sales at Nordstrom plummeted before the election

By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

The Wall Street Journal reports that sales of Ivanka Trump products at Nordstrom fell 32% last year, a $6.6 million decline. And as the passionate boycott against Ivanka Trump and the retailers that carried her wares heated up last fall, Ivanka Trump sales at Nordstrom fell over 70%, according to the Journal. It’s hard to pin this one on Nordstrom’s performance; overall, Nordstrom sales were up much of last year.
[Photo: via Nordstrom]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life