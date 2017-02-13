Here’s the latest on California’s Oroville Dam crisis

• Tens of thousands of residents in Northern California were ordered to evacuate this weekend after the reservoir behind America’s tallest dam reached capacity and its main spillway was severely damaged due to erosion, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Incredibly helpful graphic for those of us trying to understand what’s happening. #OrovilleDam https://t.co/IppjFhvh1l pic.twitter.com/b90TClucgS

— Tim Grieve (@timgrieve) February 13, 2017

• State officials worry that failure of the emergency spillway could lead to a massive amount of water to flow into the Feather River and thus flood areas along its path.

• California Govenor Jerry Brown has issued an emergency order to speed up state aid for the Oroville efforts.

• As of early Monday morning, officials have said the evacuation orders remain in place, although water was no longer spilling over the eroded area.