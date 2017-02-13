advertisement
Now Facebook wants to be your weather app

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company has confirmed that its new “weather greetings” feature has launched to about 95% of its users this week, reports TechCrunch. Now short, daily forecasts will appear at the top of your news feed, and a full five-day forecast is accessible in the new “Weather” section of the app.
[Screenshot: Facebook]

