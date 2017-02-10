advertisement
Take two: Trump won’t appeal hold on travel ban to the Supreme Court, will re-work the executive order

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The White House is not planning to appeal a temporary hold on his travel ban to the Supreme Court, an official told The Hill. But the administration’s lawyers are working on a rewrite of the executive order that would “pass legal muster,” sources tell NBC News
Read the full story here.

