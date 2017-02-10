advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Live from Snapchat, it’s Saturday Night

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

NBC’s Saturday Night Live launched its first-ever Snapchat show today, a three-minute sketch called “Boycott” that satirizes our post-Trump obsession with consumer boycotts. NBC says it’s the first in a planned series of shorts made exclusively for the social network. In true Snapchat fashion, the show will disappear after 48 hours. Read more from Variety.  

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life