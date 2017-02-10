The ACLU has hired Bernie Sanders organizers to build a grassroots platform to mobilize citizens

The ACLU is working on a new project aimed at engaging everyday citizens with the work it does. Described as a “grassroots platform,” it will give citizens looking to resist Donald Trump’s regime myriad resources for action.

Newly hired national political director Faiz Shakir—a former Harry Reid adviser—tells me he’s brought on a group of digital organizers, many of whom worked on the Bernie Sanders campaign, to build out this new platform. “They have a lot of experience in marshaling the collective power of volunteers in asking them to do valuable work,” he says.

With over $24 million in donations since Trump’s election, the ACLU is able to invest in new projects. According to a new blog post, $13 million will go toward this one. “The crowds have funded us,” says Shakir. “And the crowds should get it back.” The platform will offer information about events and rallies people can attend as well as offer other ways to help out. Shakir sees it as a progressive counterbalance to citizen-focused right-wing programs from groups like the NRA.



[Photo: Flickr user Lorie Shaull]