Jeff Bezos rules out a run for president

The Amazon CEO and founder was asked by Billboard if he has any interest in running for president. Bezos replied: “Oh no, I don’t think so.” He also declined to comment on President Trump. That leaves Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg, who last week ruled out a run for president in not-so-definitive terms, saying “I’m focused on building our community at Facebook and working on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative,” but not answering follow-up questions about a future run (he’ll be old enough to run in the 2020 race).