WhatsApp adds 2-step verification

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The new verification aims to increase the security of the popular messaging app, the company wrote in a blog post. If a user chooses to enable 2-step verification, they’ll need to enter a unique six-digit passcode whenever they install WhatsApp on a new device.

