Snapchat inks deal with A&E for its first reality TV show

Second Chance will bring “emotional exes face-to-face to explore the breaking point in their relationship for the first time. In this sincere setting, couples seeking closure will also discover heartfelt opportunities for reconciliation.” The second content deal this week, after a special BBC Planet Earth II series was announced, means Snapchat is eager to show that its business is worth $25 billion before it IPO’s in a few months, says TechCrunch.