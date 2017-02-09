Report: National security adviser Flynn discussed sanctions with Russian envoy

Michael Flynn’s conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak took place the month before President Trump took office, contradicting the administration’s description of their discussions, officials tell the Washington Post. Some senior officials reportedly felt the communications were an “inappropriate and potentially illegal” way for Flynn to let the Kremlin know that a Trump administration would relax the sanctions, which have crippled Russia’s economy. Flynn strongly denies discussing sanctions with Kislyak.
