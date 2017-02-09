Rosie O’Donnell says SNL still hasn’t called her about playing Steve Bannon

On Monday evening, when it was reported that President Trump was incensed by Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, a new casting idea for the show started to go viral on Twitter. What about getting Trump’s longtime nemesis Rosie O’Donnell to play White House adviser Steve Bannon? If a woman playing one of his male aides got under the president’s skin, imagine how incensed he would be if O’Donnell played Bannon, bullying Alec Baldwin’s Trump on the show. Later that night, the actress expressed her interest in the idea, tweeting: “available—if called i will serve!”
But it’s been three days now and the show’s producers have still not reached out to O’Donnell, she tells Fast Company. Tonight, she changed her profile picture to a photo of her dressed up as Bannon, which we can only hope catches the eye of SNL producer Lorne Michaels and the show’s head writers.