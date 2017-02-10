Vimeo’s mostly white, male diversity report does have a spot of parity

In a move that runs completely counter to what some of tech’s biggest names recently did, Vimeo published its diversity numbers. But in the blog post detailing its commitment to inclusion, the 13-year-old video platform revealed that it’s not all that different than the others in the industry. Most of the staff at the growing company is white (71%) and male (69%). There is a bright spot, though. Vimeo’s reached gender parity among its nontechnical employees with an even split of 49.5% for both male and female. The company is also recording non-binary staffers, but only if they personally choose to report their gender status.