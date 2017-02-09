The Ninth Circuit just refused to reinstate Trump’s immigration ban

Donald Trump’s executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries was just dealt another blow. Late this afternoon, a panel of judges on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled not to reinstate the controversial travel ban, essentially upholding the temporary restraining order placed by a judge earlier this month.
Ninth Circuit panel: "we hold that the Government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal"
Read the ruling in full here. Trump should be tweeting about it any minute now.