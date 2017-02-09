This top Democrat wants to force a GOP vote on Trump’s business conflicts—read the resolution here

In a rare move, Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York filed a “Resolution of Inquiry” asking the DOJ to provide Congress with any information surrounding President Trump’s alleged business conflicts and Russia ties. The move will force the relevant congressional committee to debate it within 14 legislative days. If that doesn’t happen, the resolution could be pulled up to the House floor for a vote. (The last time that happened was during the Bill Clinton era.) Read the full resolution here.