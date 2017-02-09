Zuck offers first look at the VR/AR tools of the future at “secret” Oculus Research lab

Gloves that bring your hands into virtual or augmented reality (and let you shoot a virtual web like Spider-Man). A sound chamber so quiet you can hear your heart beat (and conduct sound experiments ). A clean room that filters out contaminants as small as one-thousandth the size of a speck of dust. A lab with tools for creating cutting-edge VR/AR lenses.

These are some of the things Facebook has set up in its “top-secret” Oculus Research lab in Redmond, Washington, that Mark Zuckerberg revealed in a post today, writing that the team there “focuses on things like advanced optics, eye tracking, mixed reality, and new ways to map the human body. The goal is to make VR and AR what we all want it to be: glasses small enough to take anywhere, software that lets you experience anything, and technology that lets you interact with the virtual world just like you do with the physical one.”