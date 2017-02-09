Black Tech Week is getting too big to fit into just one week

Courtesy of a $1.2 million support grant from the Knight Foundation, Black Tech Week is expanding with year-round programs. The event, produced by Miami’s Code Fever, has the dual goal of providing opportunities for black entrepreneurs and turning South Florida into a robust tech hub. Knight’s cash—doled out over the next three years—will go toward a new program called “Black Tech Weekend,” which will take place year-round. The first one starts on Feb. 23. Read the full announcement here.