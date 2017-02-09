Ageism in tech? This chart says it all

The new “State of Global Tech Salaries” from Hired.com offers up a sobering reminder of the various types of bias that persist throughout the industry. One particularly telling graph indicates that ageism is alive and well. Per the report:
“On Hired’s platform, candidates between the ages of 25 and 30 receive the highest number of average job offers. Once candidates pass the age of 45, however, they begin to see a decrease in their average salary and the number of job offers they receive. While salaries peak around ages 45-50, after the age of 50 we see a significant decrease in these individuals’ ability to draw salaries commensurate with their experience.”
[Image: Hired]