Interest in Ivanka products on Nordstrom’s website has indeed been on the decline

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

According to analytics firm Jumpshot, which tracks website traffic, interest in Ivanka Trump products has declined by about 14% over the last two months. Conversely, Macy’s saw an 18% increase in interest in the brand during this time. 

Last year, however, between April 2016 and September 2016, this pattern was reversed. Nordstrom saw a much higher interest in Ivanka Trump products than Macy’s did. 

All of this might help explain why Nordstrom has chosen to drop Ivanka Trump’s collection while Macy’s has not. 

