Interest in Ivanka products on Nordstrom’s website has indeed been on the decline

According to analytics firm Jumpshot , which tracks website traffic, interest in Ivanka Trump products has declined by about 14% over the last two months. Conversely, Macy’s saw an 18% increase in interest in the brand during this time.

Last year, however, between April 2016 and September 2016, this pattern was reversed. Nordstrom saw a much higher interest in Ivanka Trump products than Macy’s did.

All of this might help explain why Nordstrom has chosen to drop Ivanka Trump’s collection while Macy’s has not.