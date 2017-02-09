Airbnb wants you, one-percenters

[Photo: courtesy of Airbnb]

In a bid to go after high-end renters, the home-sharing website is in talks to acquire Luxury Retreats, a vacation rentals company with over 4,000 properties, Bloomberg reports. The deal would cost Airbnb in the $300 million range and would be the unicorn’s largest acquisition to date. Airbnb is no stranger to catering to the rich. It recently provided luxurious accommodations to Super Bowl halftime performer Lady Gaga, and did the same thing last year for Beyoncé. Read the full Bloomberg story here.