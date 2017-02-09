An updated S-1 shows Snap’s only female board member now has more shares

Snap’s amended S-1 shows that the company has increased the compensation package for Joanna Coles , the only woman on the company’s non-employee board of directors. As we reported earlier this week, she was receiving far less compensation than her peers—both in terms of money and stock.

The new form shows that Coles was granted 52,736 Class A shares in January, 2017. Once they vest, after this year, Coles will have the same number of shares, 65,106, as fellow board members Scott Miller and Christopher Young.

Both Young and Miller were offered their grants in October, 2016.