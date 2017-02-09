“Hyper-Reality” startup The Void grabs former Jaunt, Lucasfilm exec as CEO

The Void is a new kind of immersive entertainment company. It invites ticket buyers to come into its physical locations, put on heavy gear, and walk into the unknown–virtual reality experiences that require walking around large spaces with other people, together trying to achieve a shared goal, such as beating back the famous Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters, as is the case at the company’s New York installation at Madame Tussaud’s.