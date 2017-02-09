advertisement
Even more layoffs loom for Zenefits

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Embattled HR startup Zenefits is facing its third round of layoffs since it was rocked by scandal last year. According to BuzzFeed, the cuts will affect about 45% of its workforce, or 430 workers. When the smoke clears, Zenefits will have about 500 employees left. Read the full story here.  

