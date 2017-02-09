Tim Cook explains Apple’s opposition to ban: “Steve [Jobs] was the son of an immigrant.”

During a fireside chat at Scotland’s University of Glasgow yesterday, the Apple CEO talked about the immigration ban, last year’s FBI encryption saga, Apple’s renewable energy initiatives, and its use of health tech. He also repeated a line he wrote in a memo to employees: “Apple would not exist without immigration,” adding that “Steve was the son of an immigrant.” Jobs’ father Abdulfattah “John” Jandali was born and raised in Syria, notes VentureBeat.