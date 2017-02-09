Kellyanne Conway accused of violating government ethics by shilling for Ivanka Trump’s brand

Today, Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News and explicitly promoted Ivanka Trump’s fashion line. “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff,” she said. “I hate shopping but I’m going to go get some for myself today.”

Chris Lu, the former deputy secretary of labor, immediately went to Twitter to call out how this was a breach of federal ethics. He posted an image of the section of the Code of Federal Regulation that states that, “An employee shall not use his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity…”

However, it is unclear whether Conway is technically considered a White House “employee” in her capacity as an advisor.

[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]