Sorry, Breitbart: Kellogg’s beat earnings despite boycott

Kellogg Co. reported quarterly earnings this morning, beating analyst expectations. The cereal company saw revenue of $3.10 billion, exceeding the $3.07 billion analysts thought it would hit. Earnings per share were 92 cents, eclipsing expectations of 85 cents per share. Shares are now up nearly 3%.

The earnings beat follows Kellogg’s decision to stop advertising on Breitbart.com, which prompted the conservative website to call for a full-on Kellogg’s boycott. Breitbart created a hashtag—#DumpKelloggs—to socially broadcast the movement. Naturally, this led to another backlash-to-the-backlash hashtag, #BreitbartCereals, where Twitter users mocked the website by making cereal puns. The question remained whether all this digital anger would translate to poor financial results from Kellogg for the quarter. We know now that it did not.



[Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images]