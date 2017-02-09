Trump’s tweeting won’t save Twitter, earnings show

Twitter Inc. today reported a gain of 2 million users for the fourth quarter of 2016, which is not quite the “Trump bump” some were predicting. The company had already been seeing a similar trajectory over the past many quarters. Nevertheless, Anthony Noto, Twitter’s COO/CFO, credited Trump’s affinity for Twitter with raising its profile. “The president’s use of Twitter has broadened the awareness of how the platform can be used,” he said during an earnings call.

Twitter clocked 319 million monthly active users during Q4—just a 4% increase year-over-year. The company beat earnings estimates, reporting 16 cents per share against projections of 12 cents. But it missed on revenue, reporting $717 million, compared to projections of $740 million.

That said, its investment in live video seems to be paying off: Twitter streamed 600 hours of live video in Q4, drawing a total of 31 million unique viewers, and about 50% of its viewers were under the age of 25. Each NFL game attracted 3.5 million unique viewers, while election night drew 7.5 million unique viewers.