Here are three changes Facebook just made to prevent discriminatory ads

Last year, Facebook came under fire after a ProPublica investigation revealed how its targeted advertising features let people prohibit specific “ethnic identities” from seeing certain ads—which is particularly problematic when you’re advertising things like housing. Today, Facebook said it is rolling out three new changes to its ad platform to prevent such discriminatory practices.

• Updated ad policies that expressly prohibit advertisers from discriminating based on race, sex, age, and other protected classes.

• An advertiser education section that helps advertisers better understand the guidelines and federal discrimination laws.

• New AI-powered enforcement tools that use machine learning to help Facebook identify ads that offer housing, employment, or credit opportunities—where discriminatory practices are especially harmful.

Here is Facebook’s latest blog post announcing the new changes.