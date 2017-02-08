Best Buy dropping poor-performing Oculus demo stations at hundreds of stores

They were meant to be places where anyone could get their hands on Facebook-owned Oculus’s virtual reality gear. Pop in, and you could try out a high-end Rift or lower-end Gear VR. But according to Business Insider, many of the Best Buy in-store demo stations would often go full days without any takers. And that’s why, BI writes, Best Buy is shuttering 200 of the 500 stations it had around the U.S. Oculus chalks up the decision to seasonality, and BI notes that multiple in-store “Oculus Ambassadors” said that while they sold a few headsets a week during the holidays, foot traffic plummeted after Christmas.
“We’re making some seasonal changes and prioritizing demos at hundreds of Best Buy locations in larger markets,” an Oculus spokesperson said in a statement provided to Fast Company. “You can still request Rift demos at hundreds of Best Buy stores in the U.S. and Canada … We still believe the best way to learn about VR is through a live demo. We’re going to find opportunities to do regular events and pop ups in retail locations and local communities throughout the year.”