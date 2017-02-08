Best Buy dropping poor-performing Oculus demo stations at hundreds of stores

They were meant to be places where anyone could get their hands on Facebook-owned Oculus’s virtual reality gear. Pop in, and you could try out a high-end Rift or lower-end Gear VR. But according to Business Insider, many of the Best Buy in-store demo stations would often go full days without any takers. And that’s why, BI writes, Best Buy is shuttering 200 of the 500 stations it had around the U.S. Oculus chalks up the decision to seasonality, and BI notes that multiple in-store “Oculus Ambassadors” said that while they sold a few headsets a week during the holidays, foot traffic plummeted after Christmas.