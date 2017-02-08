Prince is coming back to Spotify—he would’ve hated that

The late pop icon, a fierce defender of fair compensation for artists, pulled his music off Spotify and other streaming services in July 2015. Only Jay Z’s Tidal retained the rights to stream most of Prince’s hit-laden catalogue. At the time, he told Ebony magazine, “Spotify wasn’t paying, so you gotta to shut it down.”

Now it looks like the Purple One will return to Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and others this weekend—just in time for the Grammy Awards, according to the Financial Times. It goes without saying that Prince probably would’ve frowned on this idea. He was notoriously pessimistic about the internet’s devaluing effect on music. While streaming services have helped the music industry see its first signs of growth in nearly two decades, royalty payments for artists haven’t exactly been robust.



[Photo: L. Busacca/WireImage/Getty Images]