Google announces two new Android Wear smartwatches to take on Apple Watch

After Apple sold an estimated 6 million smartwatches in the holiday quarter it’s become increasingly clear that the smartwatch space is a one-horse race. The field of Android Wear-powered watches have not been able to compete, so far. Seeking to make a game of it, Google worked closely with LG to create the ultimate embodiment of its new Android Wear 2.0 operating system (also released today). The result is the LG Watch Sport and the LG Watch Style.
The larger Sport (the two watches on the right above) is the Swiss Army Knife of the two watches, supporting mobile payments and GPS, among other things. The Style is smaller and more basic, designed for people who want a wearable that does message notifications and fitness tracking well. You can get full details on the watches and the new OS here. The Verge has a full review here.
