Elizabeth Warren got the best revenge after being silenced in the Senate last night

In the purest demonstration of how social media has transformed politics, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s use of a little-known rule to silence Warren yesterday backfired in more than 6 million ways. That’s how many views—as well as 380,000 likes—she’s amassed so far for her Facebook Live of her reading a letter from Coretta Scott King , the widow of Martin Luther King , opposing Sen. Jeff Sessions for a federal judgeship back in 1986.

As soon as she was shut down by McConnell, Warren left the chamber and read the letter while standing in a hallway in the Capitol. In the livestream, she said, “Tonight I wanted to read that letter, and Sen. Mitch McConnell and Republicans came to the floor to shut me down for reading that letter. So right now what I’d like to do outside the Senate, I just want to read the letter.”