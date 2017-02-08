Welcome to America. What’s your Facebook password?

As crazy as it sounds, the Department of Homeland Security is actually considering asking visitors to the United States to hand over their social media passwords as part of ramped-up security measures aimed at refugees and visa applicants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. That’s according to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who reportedly told members of Congress yesterday that the invasive tactic was one of a number of plans being considered:
“We want to get on their social media, with passwords: What do you do, what do you say?” Kelly said. “If they don’t want to cooperate then you don’t come in.”
