HBO is winning over more cord-cutters

Buzzy must-see shows like Westworld and Insecure appear to be helping HBO offset the scourge of cable cord-cutting by luring more subscribers to its standalone streaming service. According to Time Warner chief Jeff Bewkes, HBO Now, which is available without a cable subscription, has more than 2 million subscribers, a million more than it did last year. That’s an impressive feat considering the service is less than two years old and costs more than Netflix at $15 a month. Read more from Variety here.