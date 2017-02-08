More retailers dump Ivanka Trump products and jewelry collection may be over

Ivanka Trump’s brand spokespeople told BuzzFeed that it does not have direct relationships with Jet or ShopStyle. Products sold on these sites would have come from other sources. ShopStyle, meanwhile, said that it had seen a decrease in demand for Ivanka Trump products, which prompted it to remove them from their database “to allow higher-performing products greater visibility.” Belk, which is popular in the South, also made the case that the brand was dropped because it was not performing. All of this points to the effectiveness of the #GrabYourWallet boycott that launched last October.

Hollywood Reporter spoke with several retailers who believe that the Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry line may not continue. The brand will not be participating in this year’s Couture Jewelry Show, an industry trade fair, which suggests that it is not working on a new collection.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated that Home Shopping Network was among the brands that dropped Ivanka Trump products. A spokesperson tells us HSN has never carried Ivanka’s brand. It carried Trump lamps, which it has decided, “for business reasons alone,” to no longer carry.

[Image via Ivanka Trump]