These tech giants donated to Trump’s inauguration

Despite now being locked into an ethical battle with Trump over his Muslim ban, several tech giants opposed to his policies donated to his inauguration, reports Politico :

• Microsoft gave $250,000 in cash and contributed the same amount in technology to the Presidential Inaugural Committee on December 28

• Google gave an unspecified amount of cash and also donated its tech services, including a YouTube live stream of the inauguration

• Amazon also gave an unspecified amount of cash and also donated its tech services

• Facebook did not donate any cash, but made an “in-kind” donation: it provided Instagram photo booths and a mini Oval Office it had set up for inauguration partygoers