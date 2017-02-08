Wildly popular Australian build-your-own-handbag company lands in the U.S.

In late 2014, Australian entrepreneur Lana Hopkins launched Mon Purse, a website with a 3D bag-builder that allows you to design every aspect of a leather purse, using classic silhouettes like a tote or a clutch. Customers will receive the bag four weeks later. Mon Purse has also partnered with high-end department stores around the world to introduce new markets to the products. It’s available at Myer in Australia, Selfridges in London, and it has just landed at Bloomingdale’s here in the U.S.

While bespoke handbags usually cost thousands of dollars, an entirely customized Mon Purse bag costs between $65 for a wristlet and $480 for bucket bag.

Mon Purse has been able to scale this mass customization because the company owns several factories in Europe that are able to turn over large quantities of bespoke bags in a timely manner. The service has been wildly popular: Since launch it has grown 8,000%. Sales in 2016 hit more than $10 million and that’s expected to double this year.