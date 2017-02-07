You can now get a Daydream VR-ready phone for under $400

When Google launched Daydream , its mobile virtual reality platform, in November, the only phone that supported it was Google’s own Pixel , a pricey handset that costs $650 at retail. But the company wants as many people as possible to use Daydream, and it said that its hope was that as more phones incorporated Android N, the mobile OS that’s required to run Daydream, the price would come down .

That seems to be exactly what’s happened. There are now multiple Daydream-ready phones, and now there’s one that costs under $400, the $384 ZTE Axon 7. As Upload VR notes, the ZTE phone was already on the market but has been upgraded to include Daydream support. There are more phones coming soon that support the VR system, including the Huawei Mate 9 Pro and Asus ZenFone AR. And that’s on top of the $449 Moto Z, which is already available and Daydream-ready. It’s good to see the ecosystem growing, as Daydream, while not on the level, quality- and experience-wise, of an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive–both of which tether to PCs–is a pretty nice VR system.