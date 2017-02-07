How to listen to the Ninth Circuit’s Trump immigration live-stream without your head exploding 

The complex legal volley that is Donald Trump’s immigration ban has a lot of moving parts—blink and you might miss the latest development. Fortunately, you don’t have to be caught up on every last detail if you plan on tuning in to the Ninth Circuit’s audio live-stream this afternoon when three federal judges will listen to oral arguments on the case. Here are the basics:

• Last month, President Trump issued an executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

• After the attorneys general of Washington state and Minnesota sued to place a temporary hold on the travel ban, a federal judge, James Robart, halted key parts of the order, basically allowing immigration to continue.

• In response, the Trump administration filed an emergency motion requesting an “immediate administrative stay” that would block the temporary halt. The court denied that request.

• Today, attorneys for the DOJ and opposing lawyers for Washington and Minnesota will present oral arguments over whether Robart overstepped his bounds with the nationwide hold.

The audio live-stream starts at 6:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed via the Ninth Circuit’s YouTube channel.